Firefighters battle SE OKC house engulfed in flames

By: Tevis Hillis

A lightning strike is being blamed for a massive house fire in southeast Oklahoma City off Sunnylane — the latest in a series of storm-related incidents across the state.

Just after 7 a.m., a woman and her two children were inside their home when she heard a loud boom. Moments later, smoke and flames began pouring from the attic.

Oklahoma City Fire officials say the fire quickly consumed the entire home.

“This is a mutual aid response with the Oklahoma City and Moore fire departments,” said Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

“There are a lot of compartments that has the fire burning so we will be here for quite some time.”

Firefighters say the woman suffered a sprained ankle and one of her children had minor smoke inhalation.

As the family works to recover, fire crews say this is at least the fourth lightning-related house fire reported during Oklahoma’s spring storm season.

“If you think it hit your house or not, start getting us moving that way — call 911. That way, we are at least in route,” Douglas said.

Crews also noted that storm-related car crashes earlier in the morning slowed their response times.