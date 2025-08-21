National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day highlights opioid crisis in Oklahoma

Empowering Oklahoma communities through education: National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day aims to save lives from the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45.

By: Kylee Dedmon

Thursday, Aug. 21, is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, a day to remind Oklahomans, and the country, of the deadly impact this opioid continues to have across the country.

Health officials say even the smallest dose can be deadly; a dose similar in size to just 5-7 grains of salt can be deadly.

"August 21st is a coordinated day of response by grassroots fentanyl awareness organizations and families impacted by fentanyl to educate the public about the dangers of illicit fentanyl," the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said.

Officials say the day is all about empowering communities through education and prevention, because every 5 minutes, somebody dies in the United States from fentanyl poisoning.

According to United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, fentanyl is the leading cause of death in the United States for people aged 18-45.

The One Pill Can Kill campaign focuses on the seizure of fentanyl-laced fake pills and the signs of fentanyl poisoning. Those include gray, blue, or pale skin, constricted pupils, limp or flimsy limbs, and being unresponsive.

There are at least 100 Narcan Vending Machines across the state of Oklahoma, you can also buy Narcan online.

Narcan is a medication that reverses an opioid overdose.

National Fentanyl Awareness Day was April 29, 2025.

Thursday night, families can gather outside the Oklahoma State Capitol building for a candlelight vigil to remember and honor those who have died from the deadly drug.