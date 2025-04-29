Demolition begins for exterior structure of former Myriad Convention Center

Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 11:11 am
Demolition crews are set to begin tearing down the old Myriad Convention Center to make way for the new Paycom Center.
Before the main structure comes down, crews will begin demolishing the pedestrian canopy that extends around the northwest edge of the building.
City officials say the demolition will eventually force some street closures in Downtown.
