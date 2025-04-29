Demolition begins for exterior structure of former Myriad Convention Center

Demolition crews will begin tearing down a pedestrian canopy surrounding the northwest corner of the former Myriad Convention Center.

By: Christian Hans

Demolition crews are set to begin tearing down the old Myriad Convention Center to make way for the new Paycom Center.

Before the main structure comes down, crews will begin demolishing the pedestrian canopy that extends around the northwest edge of the building.

City officials say the demolition will eventually force some street closures in Downtown.

WATCH: Myriad Convention Center Demolition Live Stream