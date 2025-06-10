Oklahoma Attorney General warns of scam demanding preemptive bail payments

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issues a scam warning, cautioning residents about a tactic involving fake arrest warrants and bail payments. Here is how you can stay protected.

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 9:59 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is warning residents about a scam in which fraudsters send fake arrest warrants and demand preemptive bail payments at cryptocurrency kiosks.

Drummond said the scam recently resurfaced in Tulsa, targeting senior citizens with bogus warrants sent through email and text messages.

Law enforcement across the state also says scammers have impersonated officers and claimed to represent the federal public defender’s office.

“Oklahomans need to stay vigilant protecting themselves from unscrupulous thieves out to steal money and exploit personal information,” Drummond said. “Consumers should always be skeptical of unsolicited communication and are encouraged to report scam attempts to law enforcement.”

Drummond says his office is urging Oklahomans to remember that arrest warrants are never served by phone, email, or mail, and government agencies do not send unsolicited requests for personal information or demand money.

Additionally, fines, court costs, or bonds are never accepted through cryptocurrency payments.

Requests involving cryptocurrency kiosks or large cash drop-offs should be considered red flags. Drummond said consumers can verify claims with law enforcement agencies or court systems.

To report scams or for more information, you are asked to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 833-681-1895 or by emailing consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.

RELATED:

  1. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority warns of PikePass scam texts, fake websites
  2. OG&E alerts customers to scams targeting phone payments: Here's what to watch for
  3. New Oklahoma law targets Bitcoin ATM scams — here’s what you need to know
  4. 5 signs it’s a scam; OCSO and Service Oklahoma react to latest mass text scam
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 10th, 2025

May 30th, 2025

May 2nd, 2025

March 17th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 11th, 2025

June 11th, 2025

June 11th, 2025

June 11th, 2025