Oklahoma Attorney General warns of scam demanding preemptive bail payments

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issues a scam warning, cautioning residents about a tactic involving fake arrest warrants and bail payments. Here is how you can stay protected.

By: Christian Hans

-

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is warning residents about a scam in which fraudsters send fake arrest warrants and demand preemptive bail payments at cryptocurrency kiosks.

Drummond said the scam recently resurfaced in Tulsa, targeting senior citizens with bogus warrants sent through email and text messages.

Law enforcement across the state also says scammers have impersonated officers and claimed to represent the federal public defender’s office.

“Oklahomans need to stay vigilant protecting themselves from unscrupulous thieves out to steal money and exploit personal information,” Drummond said. “Consumers should always be skeptical of unsolicited communication and are encouraged to report scam attempts to law enforcement.”

Drummond says his office is urging Oklahomans to remember that arrest warrants are never served by phone, email, or mail, and government agencies do not send unsolicited requests for personal information or demand money.

Additionally, fines, court costs, or bonds are never accepted through cryptocurrency payments.

Requests involving cryptocurrency kiosks or large cash drop-offs should be considered red flags. Drummond said consumers can verify claims with law enforcement agencies or court systems.

To report scams or for more information, you are asked to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 833-681-1895 or by emailing consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov.

