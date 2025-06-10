Ted's Cafe Edmond location reopens after receiving storm damage

Ted's Cafe Escondido, located on Danforth Road in Edmond, reopens after storm damage forced it to close in November 2024.

By: Sydney Price

Ted's Cafe Escondido, located on Danforth Road in Edmond, is set to reopen on Tuesday.

The reopening comes after the restaurant was forced to close due to storm damage in November 2024.

The company stated that the Danforth location required repairs, but it was unclear how long the repairs would take.

Now, the store is reopening at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Edmond location is also offering $5 margaritas for the first week after reopening to celebrate.