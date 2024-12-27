How ODOT Crews Prepare Oklahoma Roads For Severe Winter Weather

Friday, December 27th 2024, 9:24 am
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is prepared to fight any winter weather that comes across the state. In order to battle icy roads this winter, ODOT says their crews undergo training well in advance.
When severe weather strikes, ODOT says it reminds drivers to be aware of where its crews are working and to give them ample space to work.
Training
Once a storm hits, ODOT crews spring into action with brine and snowplows to ensure safer roadways for Oklahomans.
As no storm is alike, crews are required to adapt to each unique weather situation, so ODOT trains its crews with plenty of time.
"All of our operators are trained when they are hired so they understand the conditions and how to operate equipment safely," ODOT Assistant Director of Operations Taylor Henderson said.
Extra Hands
On top of crews, Henderson explains how there are times when ODOT hires private contractors to help fight weather if it's severe enough.
"They'll get a heads up," said Henderson. "Once the storm is imminent, we send out crews to either brine the roads or just monitor the situation."
Drive Oklahoma App
ODOT recommends downloading the Drive Oklahoma app where drivers can access hundreds of traffic cameras statewide.
The app also allows users to watch live cameras attached to ODOT snowplows.
"A picture is worth a thousand words, so we encourage drivers to check the app in these situations," Henderson said .
