Tulsa Man Shoots At Police, Kills 15-Year-Old And Self During Domestic Incident At NW OKC Home

By: News 9, Jennifer Pierce

A Tulsa man ordered by a judge to stay away from his family opened fire on them and Oklahoma City Police.

Officers were called to a northwest Oklahoma City home where police say the suspect killed a 15-year-old and then himself.

Police said this was a tragedy for the entire community and a call that will stay with responding officers for a long time. The case is still under investigation.

A violent scene unfolded at a home near Hefner Road and Rockwell Avenue Friday afternoon. Police said someone inside the home called 911 after 43-year-old Jerry Yang showed up with a gun.

“Officers arrived,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department. “As they approached the home, they were ambushed by this suspect.”

Yang opened fire on officers, hitting one. Two officers fired back at the armed suspect. Police found a tragic scene inside the home.

“When officers got inside, they did locate two shooting victims,” said Littlejohn.

Police said 15-year-old Abel Her was shot and later died at the hospital. His younger sibling was also hit but was expected to survive. Police said Yang died after turning the gun on himself.

“We do know there were several people inside that home when this incident was taking place,” said Littlejohn. “Children and adults.”

News 9 has since learned the mother of Yang's child and four other children filed for a protective order against Yang earlier this year in Tulsa County. The woman said she was a victim of domestic violence and the children witnessed the violence.

Yang was ordered to stay 100 yards from the family's home and to surrender all firearms to law enforcement. Police do not know what caused Yang to travel from Tulsa to Oklahoma City armed with a gun.

“It’s all going to be part of the investigation to determine what events unfolded to lead up to this shooting,” said Littlejohn.

The two officers who fired at Yang are on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Police said the officer hurt in the gunfight was expected to make a full recovery.