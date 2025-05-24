Body cam video released in Guthrie police shooting, officers cleared

Newly released body cam footage shows Guthrie police fatally shooting David Dunford after he ignored commands and reversed toward officers; all involved officers have been cleared.

By: Graham Dowers

Newly released police body camera footage captures the intense moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Guthrie earlier this year.

The incident occurred in March when officers attempted to remove David Dunford from his vehicle during a tense encounter. The video shows officers repeatedly pleading with Dunford, urging him not to reach for a weapon.

According to investigators, officers had ordered Dunford to step out of his car multiple times after he allegedly threatened them.

Authorities say Dunford then began to reverse his vehicle toward officers, prompting them to open fire.

After the incident, investigators recovered two firearms from inside Dunford’s car. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted a review, and all officers involved in the shooting have since been cleared of any wrongdoing.

