Timeline: Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett Faces Allegations of Misconduct

By: News 9, Haley Weger

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett faces allegations of sexual misconduct and public intoxication, sparking an ongoing investigation and calls for his resignation.

As of December 2024, Hiett remains a voting member of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The investigation into the allegations is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Below is a timeline of key events related to this situation:

June 9: During the Mid-America Regulatory Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hiett allegedly groped a man while intoxicated. The man is reported to be an employee of a company regulated by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

July 16: Reports emerge of Hiett's inappropriate behavior at the conference. Hiett apologizes for his actions, attributing them to alcohol misuse, and states he has no memory of the incident.

July 29: Witnesses allege that Hiett groped a man at the conference. Hiett acknowledges the allegations but refuses to resign, stating he is seeking treatment for alcohol addiction.

July 31: The Oklahoma Corporation Commission announces plans for an independent investigation into the allegations against Hiett.

August 7: Hiett steps down as chairman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission but remains a commissioner. Commissioner Kim David assumes the role of chairperson.

August 15: State Representative Justin Humphrey calls for Hiett's resignation, citing the allegations of sexual misconduct and public drunkenness.

September 5: Legislators consider filing a writ of prohibition over concerns about Hiett's continued participation in commission activities amid the ongoing investigation.

November 12: The Oklahoma Supreme Court hears arguments in a case seeking to disqualify Hiett from the Corporation Commission due to allegations of impropriety and bias.

December 10: The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a motion to remove Hiett as State Corporation Commissioner. According to the court, the justices denied the motion, saying this case was more appropriate for the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

December 19: Oklahoma state representatives file an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court challenging a $127 million rate increase approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. They cite concerns about alleged ethical violations involving Hiett.