Oklahoma Lawmakers File Appeal Challenging OG&E Rate Increase And Corporation Commission Audits

Three Oklahoma lawmakers have filed a Supreme Court appeal challenging a $127 million OG&E rate hike and alleging ethical violations by Commissioner Todd Hiett in the case.

By: News 9

Three Oklahoma state representatives announced Thursday that they have filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, challenging a $127 million rate increase approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and raising concerns about alleged ethical violations involving Commissioner Todd Hiett.

Reps. Tom Gann, R-Inola; Kevin West, R-Moore; and Rick West, R-Heavener, argued that Hiett should not have participated in the rate case decision, citing Oklahoma Ethics Rule 4.7, which prohibits state officers from engaging in matters where their impartiality could be reasonably questioned.

“Hiett cast the deciding vote in that case, even though we believe state ethics rules say he should not have participated,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

Original report: Oklahoma Corporation Commission Approve OG&E Rate Hike Increase

The appeal also contests the OCC’s handling of audits related to the utilities' 2021 Winter Storm bonds. The representatives criticized what they described as “one-page audits” and alleged that the utilities were effectively auditing themselves, contrary to the intent of state law.

“The Oklahoma Accountancy Act provides auditing standards for a reason,” the lawmakers said. “We do not believe the law allows the Corporation Commission to invent its own definition of the word ‘audit.’”

The appeal follows a separate filing made by Gann with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission earlier this month.

On Dec. 11, Gann submitted a six-page supplement to his original September complaint against Hiett, accompanied by 250 pages of exhibits. The new filing alleges more than 15 additional instances of Hiett violating State Ethics Rule 4.7 since the initial complaint.

The legislators’ actions come amid broader concerns over Hiett’s alleged conduct.

Hiett was never charged with a crime, but the complaint cites a June 2023 gathering hosted by OG&E attorneys, during which Hiett is alleged to have committed multiple criminal acts, including drunk driving, sexual harassment, and indecent exposure.

The allegations: Todd Hiett Removed As Chairman Of Corporation Commission

Despite a Dec. 9 ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court denying the lawmakers’ earlier petition to bar Hiett from hearing OCC cases involving alleged victims or witnesses of his conduct, the representatives remain undeterred.

Ruling: Oklahoma Supreme Court Denies Motion To Remove State Corporation Commissioner

“Our pursuit of justice and transparency and respect for the law and the Constitution on behalf of Oklahoma utility ratepayers continues,” the lawmakers said.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has yet to announce whether it will hear the appeal.