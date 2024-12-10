Oklahoma Supreme Court Denies Motion To Remove State Corporation Commissioner

The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a motion to remove State Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett on Monday, according to court records.

By: News 9

Three Republican state lawmakers appealed to the court after Commissioner Hiett was accused of drunkenly groping a man over the summer at an out-of-town work conference.

According to the court, the justices denied the motion, saying that this case was more appropriate for the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Heitt was never charged with any crime; however, the lawmakers say they plan to challenge the court's decision.