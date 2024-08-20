Oklahoma Corporation Commission Meets Amid Calls For Todd Hiett Investigation

Commissioners are set to consider whether to allow a separate agency to investigate Commissioner Todd Hiett's possible misconduct in a meeting on Tuesday.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission meets Tuesday amid growing calls for an investigation into Commissioner Todd Hiett.

Hiett stepped down as chairman of the commission earlier this month following sexual misconduct allegations but still remains a commissioner.

In June, two witnesses reported Heitt drunkenly groped a man at an industry conference in Minnesota.

During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners will consider whether to allow a separate agency to investigate Commissioner Hiett's possible misconduct dating back to 2015.

Commissioner Heitt is asking the State Supreme Court to stop fellow commissioner Bob Anthony from tainting the ongoing investigation into accusations against Hiett.

Anthony says the investigation being conducted by an outside law firm in "illegitimate" and a "sham."

Hiett has apologized for his behavior but refuses to step down.

Hiett said in a statement, "I have apologized for my abuse of alcohol, begun treatment, stepped aside as Chairman of this Commission, and will continue to cooperate fully with any ongoing personnel investigation being conducted by the appropriate body."

The meeting will be at 1:30 p.m.