New Art Center In Yukon Offers Creative Space For Community Collaboration

Artrageous in Yukon provides a vibrant, community-focused art space, offering a variety of art classes, unique event spaces, and collaborative opportunities for artists of all levels.

By: News 9

A new art center in Yukon is quickly making its mark on the local community with its diverse offerings and welcoming atmosphere for artists.

Artrageous, located at Northwest 10th Street and Mustang Road, boasts many creative spaces, including pottery studios, mixed-media art, and event spaces for art shows and gatherings.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the arts center to check it out.

"We have hand building, mixed media, pottery studios, we do art, drawing, and painting, and event spaces," said Gwen Mesikep, the center's owner.

Artrageous is housed in a spacious building that was once a daycare, offering ample room for artists to explore their craft and interact with one another.

"We hope to bring this as an art community so that we can bring people together, and the artists can have art shows and art contests, and we can have monthly art events," Mesikep said.

The art center’s design reflects its dedication to creativity, with beautiful mosaic tiles on the floors and unique artwork throughout the building.

One standout feature is a hallway adorned with a prism-themed art installation by Nick Bayer, which invites visitors to focus on light reflections and space themes.

One of the most nostalgic rooms is dedicated to McDonald's memorabilia, featuring artwork that celebrates the fast-food chain's history.

To learn more about classes and events, visitors can explore Artrageous’ website HERE.