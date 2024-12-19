OKC Thunder Hosts Annual Blood Drive, Free Ticket Voucher & Shirt For Donors

Oklahoma City Thunder fans can give back while scoring perks at the annual Thunder Blood Drive on Friday, Dec. 27. The event, hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, will take place at the OKC Fairgrounds and Riverwind Casino.

Oklahoma City Thunder fans can give back while scoring perks at the annual Thunder Blood Drive on Friday, Dec. 27. The event, hosted by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, will take place at the OKC Fairgrounds and Riverwind Casino.

Donors who participate in the drive will receive a limited-edition OKC Thunder shirt and a voucher for a free ticket to an upcoming Thunder game, according to event organizers.

For those unable to donate on Dec. 27, additional opportunities to give blood and earn Thunder tickets are available. Details about these events can be found on the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s website: Thunder Blood Drives.

For more information, including times and locations, visit the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s website.