OU softball 'run-rules' Alabama, punches ticket back to Women's College World Series

The pitching was solid and the bats were alive as the Sooner softball team sweeps Alabama and earns a place in this year's WCWS

By: Chris Williams

-

The quest for a fifth straight National Championship continues! The Sooners beat Alabama 13-2 in Game two of the Super Regionals to sweep the series and clinch a place in the Women’s College World Series.

The scoring started in the second when Abby Dayton singled up the middle, bringing Nelly McEnroe-Marinas home from third. The first of three RBI on the day for Dayton, only to be outdone by Gabbie Garcia, who brought four runs home. 1-0 Sooners after 2.

In the third inning, the bats erupted- to the tune of 8 runs on 8 hits. Garcia hit her 19th homerun of the season (reminder: she is a FRESHMAN), plating two. She ended up hitting her 20th homerun of the season in the 5th... we will get to that.

OU’s entire lineup came to the plate in the 3rd, with Garcia, Ailana Agbayani, Isabela Emerling, Dayton, and Ella Parker all knocking in runs.

The homeruns were contagious in the 5th. Parker smacked a solo shot to right field, and Garcia put one into the bushes behind the centerfield wall – affectionately called “Gasso’s Garden” - for a two-run shot just two batters later. Nelly stepped into the box next and drove one over the garden and into the hospitality suites. 13-2 Oklahoma.

Kierston Deal was solid in the circle. She ended up going four innings, with four strikeouts, three hits, and two runs, both homers. Her best moment came in the bottom of the 2nd. With two runners on and just one out, Deal sat down back-to-back Bama batters to end the inning unscathed.

The Women’s College World Series begins this coming Thursday in OKC’s Devon Park. The Sooners will take on the winner of the Nebraska/Tennessee Super Regional.