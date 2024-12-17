Oklahoma Launches ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Campaign For Impaired Driving Prevention Month

Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared December as Impaired Driving Prevention Month, with Oklahoma law enforcement increasing checkpoints and patrols to reduce impaired driving during the holiday season.

It's an initiative that hopes to decrease the number of impaired drivers.

From now until Jan. 1, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will be teaming up for the annual statewide initiative called the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

What can drivers expect?

Sobriety Checkpoints

According to OHP, these checks will last up to 15 seconds to see if the driver is under the influence. If the driver is sober, they can continue with their day. If the driver is suspected of being under the influence a breath alcohol test will be conducted.

Saturation Patrols

Police or military patrol will be concentrated in a small geographic area at DUI checkpoints.

Increased Police Presence On The Roadways

Police will monitor swerving and speeding to ensure safety.

OHP adds the initiative is due to an uptick in impaired drivers during the holiday.

Last year, 816 impaired drivers statewide were arrested, and over 6,000 speeding citations were given.

For more information on checkpoints, go to endui.com.