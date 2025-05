A 100-year-old home near Purcell burns down Tuesday morning.

By: Sydney Price

An abandoned house near Purcell has been deemed a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday morning.

The Washington Fire Department said the home, itself around a century old, was located near Highway 39 and Highway 24 in Washington.

WFD says a washed-out roadway prevented firefighters from reaching the property quickly.

Crews say they were forced to allow the home burn, but the cause of the fire is currently unknown.