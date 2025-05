Will Rogers International Airport says most travelers are showing up with their REAL ID.

By: Aniysa Mapp

Will Rogers International Airport says most travellers are showing up with their REAL ID in hand.

In the first five days of enforcement, only 2% of the more than 35,000 people did not have a REAL ID.

The airport says travellers without a REAL ID went through extra screening.