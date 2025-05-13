OKC demolition postponed: Streetcar available, streets open outside former Myriad Convention Center

Oklahoma City officials say electrical work that would disrupt the city's streetcar service has been postponed.

By: Summer Miller

Oklahoma City officials say work set to start Tuesday as part of the demolition of the old Myriad Convention Center has been postponed.

The Oklahoma City Streetcar service, which was expected to be interrupted by the work, will continue as normal in the meantime.

OG&E crews planned to disconnect power from the former Myriad Convention Center as part of the demolition process, impacting the streetcar in the area.

Once work begins, there will be temporary lane closures in Downtown Oklahoma City, according to city officials.

The city has not given a new date for demolition work to resume.

To sign up for construction updates from the city, click here.