Officer Involved In SW Oklahoma City Car Accident

An officer was involved in a crash on Monday morning that is affecting traffic, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

An officer was involved in a crash on Monday morning that is affecting traffic, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The scene is near Wimberley Drive and Southwest 29th Street.

Traffic is down to one lane as the eastbound lane of SW 29th St. is blocked.

Police say a Jeep was exiting a neighborhood when it struck the officer's vehicle as it was traveling east on SW 29th.

There was a child in the Jeep, but no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.