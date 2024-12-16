Experts Highlight Space Heater Safety And Share Money Saving Tips

Firefighters are urging caution with space heaters this winter, highlighting safety tips to prevent house fires and encouraging cost-effective alternatives to keep homes warm.

As temperatures drop and more people break out the space heaters, metro firefighters say they expect to see more house fires.

Many homeowners turn to space heaters to save on heating costs, but the practice can carry significant risks if handled incorrectly.

Recently, two house fires occurred back-to-back due to electrical tampering or unsafe use of space heaters. No lives were lost in those incidents, but officials warn that is not always the case.

According to Consumer Reports, using space heaters saves the average household about $162 per year, but firefighters emphasize the importance of balancing savings with safety.

Carson Cunningham from OG&E said there are safer and cost-effective ways to keep your home warm.

He recommends simple do-it-yourself solutions.

3 TIPS TO REDUCE COST WHILE STAYING SAFE

According to OG&E, caulking your windows can keep heat inside, lessening the use of a heater. "Wearing extra layers and lowering your thermostat can save you up to 3% on your energy bill," Cunningham said. Turning your fan's rotation clockwise will keep the heat insulated. The fan's rotation will then push the warm air down.

3 SAFETY PRECAUTIONS FOR USING SPACE HEATERS