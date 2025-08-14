New delay in Richard Glossip’s case as judge steps down

A scheduled court hearing for former death row inmate Richard Glossip was abruptly canceled Thursday morning after the presiding judge, Heather Coyle, recused herself from the case.

By: Deanne Stein

Hearing Canceled After Sudden Recusal

A scheduled court hearing for former death row inmate Richard Glossip was abruptly canceled Thursday morning after the presiding judge, Heather Coyle, recused herself from the case. Both sides left the courtroom without explanation, and no official reason was given for the judge’s decision.

Concerns Over Possible Conflict of Interest

State Representative JJ Humphrey, who has closely followed Glossip’s case, believes Judge Coyle’s past work in the District Attorney’s office may have played a role.

“I think all that’s based on the judge previously working in the DA's office and working with those DAs specifically,” said Rep. Humphrey.

Another Setback in a Long Fight for Freedom

Glossip has spent nearly 30 years on death row for the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese. Now back in Oklahoma County after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction, he awaits a possible new trial.

His attorney, Don Knight, says that a trial might not be necessary if the state honors what he claims was a binding deal with Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Knight: A Deal to Prevent a Lawsuit

Knight says Drummond approached him in 2023, before the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Glossip’s conviction due to an unfair trial. The alleged agreement: Glossip would plead guilty to a lesser charge, accessory after the fact, possibly be released on time served and waive his right to sue the state.

“He reached out to me, I didn’t reach out to him,” Knight said outside the courtroom. “We didn’t discuss a plea bargain; we discussed how to settle this matter to make sure Rich Glossip didn’t sue the state.”

Knight claims an email from Drummond confirms that agreement.

“We had a strong, complete agreement,” Knight said. “When the sides set forth the terms and someone says, ‘we are in agreement,’ that’s pretty strong evidence.”

Frustration Mounts as Prosecutors Dispute Deal

Despite Knight’s claims, prosecutors argue that an official deal was never made and say they plan to move forward with a new trial.

“I don’t think there’s enough evidence to convict him of anything,” Humphrey said. “So why are we here? You made an agreement; you have a terrible case — why are we here?”

Knight says both he and Glossip are frustrated by the delay.

“He's greatly disappointed and incredibly frustrated,” Knight said. “He is 62 years old, he is not well, there's no guarantee that he will survive another year in that county jail because it's a dangerous county jail anyway. He wants life outside.”

What’s Next

A new judge has now been appointed, and Glossip’s defense plans to request an evidentiary hearing to bring in witnesses and present details of the alleged agreement.

Glossip’s next court appearance is set for September 4 at 9 a.m.