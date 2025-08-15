Competency hearing for man charged in murder of OK County deputy is nearing a decision

Oklahoma court deliberates Benjamin Plank's competency to stand trial for the 2022 ambush killing of Deputy Swartz. Examining court-ordered mental health treatments and the potential road to civil proceedings.

By: Matt McCabe

Family and friends of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz returned to the Oklahoma County Courthouse on Thursday for the continuation of the hearing to determine if Benjamin Plank has received enough mental health treatment to be deemed competent and stand trial.

Plank is charged with murdering Swartz and injuring another deputy in a 2022 ambush. At the time, deputies were sent to Plank's location to serve eviction papers.

Deputy Swartz died from his injuries, and Deputy Mark Johns survived.

Prosecutors first asked the judge for a hearing on the matter in May, begging the question: has the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services provided the necessary court-ordered mental health treatment?

On Thursday, Judge Kathryn Savage allowed prosecutors to bring Dr. Scott Orth to testify. Orth previously served as the director of the Oklahoma Forensic Center until last month.

The Oklahoma Forensic Center is a mental health facility managed by the Department of Mental Health, and it is where Plank has lived for more than two years.

Prosecutors questioned Orth about the three evaluations he provided Plank and how Orth concluded that Plank remained incompetent.

Plank has a reported history of refusing to take some medications and not participating in certain therapy activities.

Orth explained that, in some ways, Plank is competent. He said Plank understands the charges against him, knows what the penalty could be, and also comprehends the role of the judiciary and what a judge does compared to a prosecutor or defense attorney.

But, despite the slim competence, Orth said Plank has been deemed incompetent because of his "delusions" that continue to pervade his ability to participate in his own defense. Most notably, he said Plank believes that his own attorneys are part of a conspiracy.

Plank's attorneys argued that he has already reached the allowed maximum time someone can participate in the competency restoration process, which is 2 years under state law. They want the criminal case dismissed, so that the state can instead lawfully commit Plank to further mental treatment under a civil proceeding.

Judge Savage told attorneys that she was not prepared to make a decision on Thursday. She has requested additional information from ODMHSAS about what medications Plank has been prescribed.

Savage self-imposed a three-week deadline for her to make a written order related to what comes next in the case.