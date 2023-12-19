Plans to build a $700 million mixed-use project in Bricktown could include high-rise apartment buildings, a luxury hotel, affordable housing, and retail space.

By: News 9, Carrie Winchel

High-Rise Twice The Size Of Devon Tower Could Make Its Way To OKC

A California-based developer with approval from the city, has plans to build a $700 million mixed-use project in Bricktown.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown is set to be built in the area near South E.K. Gaylord Boulevard and Oklahoma City Boulevard, next to Harkins Theatres. Initial plans included high-rise apartment buildings, a luxury hotel, affordable housing, and retail space.

Monday, The President and CEO of Oklahoma City’s Alliance for Economic Development sent News 9 more detailed renderings of Boardwalk at Bricktown plans, which included a 134-floor skyscraper for more luxury apartments.

The new skyscraper would also be the second tallest building in the U-S -- behind One World Trade Center in New York. For reference, the Devon Energy Center, or Devon Tower, is 50 stories.

The plans, as of Monday, break down like this:

A 22-floor luxury hotel Two 23-floor residential towers A 134-luxury apartment tower 6 floors of affordable housing 2 floors of retail space Various parking





“This project is an exciting project,” said Kenton Tsoodle. “The third tower is really an aspirational goal of theirs.”

Tsoodle said “aspirational” means the 134-level tower likely won’t be a part of the development at first. “It’s something that will be driven by the market, and how the first two residential towers absorb into the market, so we won’t really know the answer to that for many years,” he said.

This tower wasn’t originally part of the plans presented to Oklahoma City’s City Council. In August, council members approved $200 million in Tax Increment Finance funding over 25 years for the project. That includes $5.5 million developers can use during construction.

Tsoodle said the TIF presents no risk to the city. “It’s basically a ‘pay-as-you-go’ type of incentive that if they build this they could get parts of their property taxes returned to them. If they don’t build it, they don’t get anything,” he explained.

Tsoodle said he believes the recent decision from Oklahoma City voters to approve a sales tax to fund a new arena, could have influenced developers to dream big and add the third residential tower to the Boardwalk at Bricktown.

The vote extends a one-cent MAPS 4 sales tax by 72 months to pay for a new arena for the Thunder team. This also secured the Thunder’s place in Oklahoma City until 2050. “I think the strong message that the residents gave in approving the arena vote really did help them to solidify their vision and even bump it up a notch or two,” he said.

If the 134-floor luxury apartment building does become a reality in Bricktown, Tsoodle said it would be the tallest residential building in the United States.

The next steps for the project include design approval, permits, and zoning. Matteson Capitol told News 9 in July the Boardwalk at Bricktown project would likely break ground in June 2024 and would take several years to complete.