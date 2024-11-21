Airport Safety Concerns Raised Over Proposed Skyscraper In Downtown OKC

Airport officials in Oklahoma City are expressing concern over flight safety if a proposed skyscraper is built downtown. The massive tower would stand 1,907 tall, more than double the height of the Devon tower, making it potentially the tallest building in the United States.

Legends Tower is part of the Boardwalk of Bricktown development in lower Bricktown.

“When you can find a piece of land that can accommodate something like this then you try to design it,” said developer Scot Matteson.

“We feel like we’re creating something that’s not there and it needs to be there,” Matteson said. “It could be very iconic.”

The city approved zoning for the project that would include condos, apartments, and hotel space, surrounded by restaurants and retail businesses. However, Matteson is still waiting on the Federal Aviation Administration to weigh in.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the FAA, Airport Director Jeff Mulder said the structure will “negatively impact the overall flying environment” in the metro. He said the proposed tower would change the flight patterns for planes landing at Will Rogers International Airport, forcing pilots to circle longer in the air to allow the time needed to descend, ultimately increasing travel time for passengers. Mulder also noted in the letter “adverse changes to standard departure procedures” with pilots having to navigate around the structure and climb altitudes at a higher rate.

Matteson is not too concerned about the FAA’s report, though, and is hopeful he will get to build his record-breaking tower.

“The project is going to go on no matter what the comments are,” he said. “If we can't get the height, if it is the only question we're talking about, it will be a little shorter.”

Phase one, which doesn't include Legends Tower, is expected to begin early next year. The entire project will take several years to complete. The FAA is expected to release its report to the developer by the end of the month.