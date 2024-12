12 Key Dates For OU: 2025 SEC Schedule Released

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) schedule has been released for 2025.

Here are some key dates for the Sooners.

Week 1: August 30-31- Illinois State at OU

Week 2: September 6- Michigan at OU

Week 3: September 13- OU at Temple

Week 4: September 20- Auburn at OU

Week 5: September 27- Bye Week

Week 6: October 4- Kent State at OU

Week 7: October 11- OU at Texas (Dallas)

Week 8: October 18- OU at South Carolina

Week 9: October 25- Ole Miss at OU

Week 10: November 1- OU at Tennessee

Week 11: November 8- Bye Week

Week 12: November 15- OU at Alabama

Week 13: November 22- Missouri at OU

Week 14: November 29- LSU at OU





