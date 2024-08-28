Oklahoma Sooners Football: SEC Travel Guide 2024-2025

Beginning in 2024, it’s a new era for OU Athletics. A new SEC schedule means visiting new states, venues, restaurants, hotels and bars. The change from the norm is sure to cause some anxiety for traveling Sooners fans, but here’s a quick guide for everything a fan might want to know while traveling with the Sooners for the next two seasons.

Since 1996, the Oklahoma Sooners have played in the Big 12 Conference against familiar foes like Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and more.

Beginning in 2024, it’s a new era for the University of Oklahoma Athletics.

On July 1, 2024, OU officially joined the SEC, and the football season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, against Temple.

After nonconference matchups with Houston and Tulane, the SEC slate officially kicks off in Norman against Tennessee.

Here’s the 2024 OU Football Schedule:

HOME vs Temple — Aug. 30 HOME vs. Houston — Sept. 7 HOME vs. Tulane — Sept. 14 HOME vs. Tennessee — Sept. 21 AWAY at. Auburn — Sept. 28 BYE WEEK — Oct. 5. NEUTRAL vs. Texas — Oct. 12. HOME vs. South Carolina — Oct. 19 AWAY @ Ole Miss — Oct. 26 HOME vs. Maine — Nov. 2 AWAY @ Missouri — Nov. 9 BYE WEEK — Nov. 16 HOME vs. Alabama — Nov. 23 AWAY @ LSU — Nov. 30

In 2025, the conference schedule will have the same opponents but opposite venues, so OU will travel to Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee in conference play.

The new schedule means visiting new states, venues, restaurants, hotels and bars. The change from the norm is sure to cause some anxiety for traveling Sooners fans, but here’s a quick guide for everything a fan might want to know while traveling with the Sooners for the next two seasons.

SEC Travel Guide: AUBURN, Alabama

Home of the Auburn Tigers, Auburn, Alabama, is also home to a historic community dating back to the 1830s, with the university opening its doors in 1859.

If you’re looking to grab a simple burger and maybe more on game day, there are a few places at Auburn to satisfy your hunger. Sheila C’s Burger Barn, Niffer’s Place and the Auburn Draft House are all excellent options.

At the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue in the city’s downtown, Toomer’s Drugs was founded in 1896. Now, over 100 years later, Toomer’s Corner is the one place where guests can find Auburn Tigers clothing, memorabilia, gifts and Toomer’s Drugs world-famous lemonade.

On the University of Auburn Campus, visitors can find a moment of relaxation inside the Donald E. Davis Arboretum, which provides a glimpse into the State of Alabama’s natural flora.

For those seeking a way out of the city, look no further than the surrounding nature.

North of the Auburn Metro, the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center offers outdoor recreation and nature education. On the other side of the city to the south, Chewacla State Park allows guests to find enjoyment both on land and on the water.

The University of Auburn has much more to offer, and luckily, the school provides a visitor’s guide to prospective guests. For more ideas on where to visit, click here.

For more on where to find parking, click here. For the University of Auburn’s official parking policy, click here.

SEC Travel Guide: OXFORD, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi, the home of the Rebels and the site of the Sooners’ second away game against SEC opponents. Founded in 1837, the town is only slightly older than the University of Mississippi, itself founded in 1844.

For those who find themselves traveling to Oxford this football season, be sure to visit Oxford Square, known locally as “The Square,” for the ultimate college town experience. In the Square, guests can find everything ranging from food, attractions and nightlife to keep you entertained before and after the game.

If you’re in town and looking for great food, you won’t have to look far. Ajax Diner will have some of the finest Southern comfort food to make you feel right at home, and if you wake up early enough, Beacon can satiate your hunger.

Don’t think we forgot about dessert either. If you want some ice cream to cool off on game day, the Oxford Creamery has what you need.

Outside of food, Oxford is rich in history. From the town’s origins, through the Civil War and Reconstruction as well as the Civil Rights Era, Oxford was home to several events that made their place in history.

The historic Burns Methodist Episcopal Church, built in 1910, holds importance to the local community after its decades of service to the area’s African American community. Now after a complete restoration, the Burns-Belfry Museum and Multicultural Center offers a glimpse of African American history from the town’s origins to the present day.

Finally, for those still itching to learn more about the history of Oxford, and perhaps even more, the University Museum on Ole Miss’ campus offers a multitude of artifacts and attractions from Antiquity to the modern era.

Here is a map for parking and transit opportunities for fans traveling to Oxford for gameday.

SEC Travel Guide: COLUMBIA, Missouri

Sitting squarely in between Kansas City and St. Louis, the college town of Columbia, Missouri, is home to the University of Missouri, and their mascot, the Tigers.

Formerly a Big 12 member along with the University of Oklahoma, and before that, a Big 8 conference member with the Sooners dating back to the early 20th Century, Missouri, or Mizzou, Tigers parted ways with the Sooners in 2012 when they left to the Southeastern Conference.

However, with the inclusion of the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns into the SEC as well, the three teams will once again face off in regular-season games beginning this fall.

For fans wishing to visit Columbia, a must-see attraction is the Tigers' campus itself; a large botanical space that was the first public university established west of the Mississippi River in 1839.

One of the main sights to see on the campus, however, rests on the Francis Quadrangle. The Columns is what remains after a devastating fire burned down what once was Academic Hall in 1892, leaving behind only the structural columns that supported the structure.

In terms of getting a bite to eat, one of the finest restaurants in town isn’t just a restaurant. Barred Owl Butcher and Table offers plenty to choose from, including both small and large plates, sandwiches and drinks. However, what sets it apart from the rest is the full-service butcher shop included in the restaurant, offering guests a glimpse into the history of whole-animal butchery.

For a Mediterranean experience, Flyover, located a few minutes south of campus, has an exciting menu that changes daily, to always bring something new to the table for its guests.

As for game day, if you’re looking for an experience in the heart of Tiger Country, you’d be hard-pressed to ignore stopping at Harpo’s Bar and Grill, located just north of campus.

The University of Missouri has provided information for fans commuting to Columbia for game day. For more on parking, click here.

SEC Travel Guide: BATON ROUGE, Louisiana

The state capital of Louisiana and home of Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge will be the last place the Sooners will visit before the 2024 postseason.

Founded on the banks of the Mississippi River in 1860, the Nov. 30 matchup against LSU will be an opportunity for the Sooners to avenge the devastating 63-28 loss the Sooners suffered at the hands of the eventual National Champion Tigers in the 2019 Peach Bowl.

But for fans, it is a chance to experience the rich cultural history of Louisiana and enjoy the state’s world-renowned cuisine.

It would be nearly impossible to nail down every location worthy of a visit when in Baton Rouge, but the following are some places visiting fans may find enjoyable.

Within a stone’s throw of Tiger Stadium, Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is a popular stop for those wishing to experience game day and enjoy amazing food. An added bonus is patio access which allows guests to hear the noise coming from the football field.

Just northeast of LSU’s campus, The Chimes offers guests a chance to try its famous chargrilled oysters, as well as a wide selection of beer on tap.

Open until 2 a.m., allowing those leaving the stadium postgame to grab a bite while the night is young, Soulshine Kitchen & Bar has enough music, food and drinks to provide guests with a memorable experience.

As for what to do for those staying through game day weekend, Baton Rouge never fails to have a slough of events any given weekend.

For fans of live music, Live After 5 is held on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.

As the capital of Louisiana, Baton Rouge also contains much of the state’s history, from the Old State Capitol to the Capital Park Museum, both are opportunities for guests to learn as much as possible about the historical contributions of Louisianans, the state’s natural beauty and much more.

Being a large city, parking can become a hassle for fans trying to make it to the stadium in time for kickoff. As such, LSU has provided information on how and where to find available parking. For more information, click here.

SEC Travel Guide: TUSCALOOSA, Alabama

Home of college football powerhouse the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tuscaloosa is where the Sooners will travel sometime in 2025 on its SEC schedule.

It’s a stadium and team that is likely on the bucket list for all college football fans, Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban may have moved from the sidelines to the broadcast booth, but Alabama still looks to be a force in college football, especially with an expanded playoff.

The University of Alabama was founded in 1831, the state’s flagship university that was opened over two decades before rival Auburn. It’s located along the Black Warrior River and features a walkable downtown area complete with live music, outdoor spaces and local restaurants.

There are dozens of restaurants, bars and hotels for fans to enjoy on gameday, as well as tailgates and places off campus to visit.

A popular place to stay in the fall is Hotel Capstone, located on the University of Alabama campus and within walking distance of the stadium. It’s a top choice for fans, but be sure to book early!

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Tuscaloosa Downtown is a bit further from the action but still within walking distance. The hotel is at 2410 University Boulevard and offers free breakfast and indoor swimming. You can find more hotels in the area by visiting this link.

If you’re in town early, you can explore the community at different museums of several interests. Football fanatics will want to check out the Paul W. Bryant Museum honoring the legendary 'Bama coach. It’s open Tuesday through Sunday and is cheap to visit! If you’re looking for dinosaurs and more, the Alabama Museum of Natural History is just for you. Here’s more information on museums that you can visit.

There’s a wide variety of popular bars and restaurants to check out before and after the game. Here are a few suggestions:

Most popular on game day, Gallette’s on University Boulevard is close to the stadium and is known for its Yellow Hammer cocktails, a gameday staple for Crimson Tide fans.

The Houndstooth is on the same street and is a staple for Crimson Tide fans and more, with darts, pool tables, outdoor seating and lively game day atmosphere, expect to see lots of fans during your visit. (Happy hour is from 4 to 7 p.m.)

There’s also the Innisfree Irish Pub along “The Strip” in Tuscaloosa. It’s always packed on game day and has a good mix of food and drinks.

The game won’t be until 2025, so you have more than enough time to plan your trip. For parking information, click here, and for a look at the campus map, click here.

SEC Travel Guide: KNOXVILLE, Tennessee

Another great city in the Southeastern Conference with a rabid college football fan base, Knoxville, Tennessee, is the home of the Volunteers.

Neyland Stadium has a capacity of over 101,000 fans and the Sooners will travel back there this fall for the first time since 2015.

Before and after the game, there are countless places to find food, entertainment and more.

Some popular places to stay in Nashville for football fans include The Tennessean Hotel, Hyatt Place Knoxville, Hilton Knoxville and The Oliver Hotel. If you're looking for prime downtown locations, The Tennessean or its next-door neighbor the Marriott Knoxville Downtown on Henley Street will suit your desires.

If you're touring the campus, check out the John C. Hodges Library, The Torchbearer historic landmark, the student union and “The Rock.” If you're looking for an outdoor activity that's top-rated in Knoxville, look no further than Navitat Knoxville. You can climb, swing, leap and zip through trees just 10 minutes from downtown! Here's the details.

Now that it's game day, where are we eating before the game and where are we celebrating after? A staple for game day dining is the Copper Cellar offering the usual American cuisine. Or if you're feeling barbecue, Calhoun's on the River, the Tennessee River, has a view of the water and is good for a before or after the game meal.

Another popular downtown option is Stock & Barrel, known for gourmet burgers and bourbon. Babalu on Gay Street has unique tacos and a tableside setup for everyone to enjoy.

Popular bars around the University of Tennessee are not hard to come by, and you're sure to find some rowdy Volunteer fans too. Cool Beans Bar & Grill will have students and fans, Fieldhouse Social is where you'll want to catch the games after the Sooners play, it's a sports bar with a large outdoor area and tons of TVs. Then the Half Barrel near Neyland Stadium offers a wide variety of craft beers, a favorite for visitors and staple for locals. On Market Square, the Preservation Pub has live performances and is in a three-story building.

For parking information, gameday essentials, bag policy and more, CLICK HERE.

SEC Travel Guide: COLUMBIA, South Carolina

Home of the Gamecocks, South Carolina is another city to visit on the long list of new SEC destinations for the Sooners.

OU hosts South Carolina in 2024 and will travel to Columbia for the first time in football program history.

South Carolina plays at Williams-Brice Stadium, which is just south of campus on Bluff Road and there are plenty of places to stay the weekend if you're looking to catch the OU-USC game in 2025.

For staying near the stadium, a few nights at Courtyard by Marriott allows you to walk to your tailgate or pregame festivities for the game. For style and college culture, Graduate Columbia is a short drive to the stadium and is near campus, but might be filled with Gamecock fans! Other options include the Hilton Columbia Center, the Sheraton Columbia Downtown Hotel, Hyatt Place and the SpringHill Suites.

If you're hungry, Columbia has it all. From smoked meats and more at Home Team BBQ on Harden Street to a fun time at Village Idiot Pizza on Devine Street or upscale dining at Terra, you'll find something for you and your party.

Every SEC college town has go-to places to drink and celebrate after the big games and Columbia is no different. Cotton Gin is the Gamecock staple, while Tin Roof is popular with live music and entertainment all night long. Other options include Publick House, Pawleys Front Porch, The Bird Dog and The Grand, which has bowling and comfort food too!

Outside of the sports festivities, Columbia has several tourist attractions for families if you're around town early or have time on Sunday. Explore Riverfront Park and the Riverwalk on Columbia's west side or trek about 30 minutes south to the beautiful Congaree National Park.

The Riverbanks Zoo is one of the top attractions in the area and is great for kids. Golf is big in the area for dads or bachelor parties, and Augusta, Georgia is only an hour away. Charleston is about two hours southeast, but a quick visit might have you planning a long-term vacation to the area.

On gameday, be sure to sort out all of your parking or ride-sharing to arrive early enough to see all of USC's gameday traditions, including 2001 and Cocky. It has been voted as one of the best pregame entrances in college football.

You can find more gameday information here.

SEC Travel Guide: COLLEGE STATION, Texas

Texas A&M University, also known as Texas A&M, TAMU, or simply, A&M, is the home of the Aggies. Based in College Station, the Aggies have been a member of the SEC since 2012, after leaving the Big 12 and their archrival, the Texas Longhorns.

College Station, along with Bryan, Texas, make up the College Station-Bryan metropolitan area, regionally known as “Aggieland.”

Texas A&M has a long and proud history. Dating back to 1876, the college has seen alumni go on to become Heisman Trophy winners, astronauts, Nobel Prize winners and even heads of state.

With that long and storied history, Texas A&M, as well as the greater College Station-Bryan area, have been built up and are now full of exciting things for visitors to see and do. On campus, visitors can find a number of places that can make the trip to College Station worthwhile.

For the past hundred years, many Aggies believe passing under the Century Tree will bring good fortune. The tree itself was one of the first planted on the campus, and seedlings from the tree are available to purchase, with the money going on to fund student scholarships.

As part of the college’s rivalry with the Texas Longhorns, a tradition that has gained national attention is the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Bonfire, which has been illuminated every time the two college football teams have played since 1907.

According to the university, since then, the bonfire has only ever not been lit on two occasions: in 1963, to honor the death of then-President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated five days before the two teams met, and again in 1999 after the bonfire’s sudden collapse killed twelve people and injured dozens more.

To honor the memory of those whose lives were lost by the tragic accident, the college erected the Bonfire Memorial in 2004 on the same spot where the bonfire fell five years prior in the northeastern section of the campus.

Across campus to the south, Aggie Park is a vast, open green space covering 20 acres of the campus. To the southwest, The Gardens is another green space covering an additional 27 acres.

When it comes to food, few places come close to Dixie Chicken, which is located along University Drive just northeast of the campus. Generations of Aggies have come and gone, but Dixie Chicken has always been a space to grab some good food and watch the big game every weekend of the college football season.

If you’re looking to grab some of the iconic maroon clothing seen around town, there’s no better place than The Warehouse at C.C. Creations, located just a mile south of Kyle Field. Here, visitors can find all things Aggie: from clothing, to household items and tailgating supplies.

If you’re looking to learn something about the area during your visit, College Station has you covered. The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum covers the life and time in office of the 41st President of the United States, and the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has a wide collection spanning the history of the area from prehistoric times to the modern era. Also, if you ever wanted to tour a nuclear reactor, you can do just that.

Texas A&M has resources on parking locations for several athletic events taking place across the campus. For more information, click here.

SEC Travel Guide: NASHVILLE, Tennessee

Founded in 1873, Vanderbilt University is located in Nashville, Tennessee. Known for its country music and hot chicken, Nashville is a bustling community, and Vanderbilt is an even more so.

When one thinks of Nashville, the city's impact on American music is what usually comes to mind, and for good reason. Hosting the Grand Ole Opry, the National Museum of African American Music, the Johnny Cash Museum, the Willie Nelson and Friends Museum, and even the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, it's hard to find a better place in the United States to have such a dense and rich history with music.

However, another one of Nashville's claims to fame has to be the city's hot chicken. With a variety of options including Hattie B's Hot Chicken, The Row and Prince's Hot Chicken, there will always be a place to find Nashville's signature dish.

Despite the city's affinity for hot chicken, it would be a shame to miss out on Nashville's world-famous barbecue. With pitmasters all over the city specializing in ribs, brisket, pulled pork and more, there's sure to be something for everyone. A few places worth checking out include Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Peg Leg Porker and Edley's Bar-B-Que.

On the Vanderbilt University campus, a strong emphasis is placed on the campus' natural beauty, itself being an over 300-acre arboretum, with the university saying it has more than 6,000 trees and shrubs representing almost 200 different species. The oldest of these is the Bicentennial Oak, which is believed to have sprouted around the time of the American Revolution.

If you're also interested in learning more about Nashville, and the State of Tennessee, there are plenty of opportunities to do so both before or after game day. The Tennessee State Museum, for example, has a wide collection dedicated to preserving the history of, and telling the stories of Tennessee and all of its people.

In the middle of Nashville's Centennial Park though, stands a building that doesn't quite fit in. The Parthenon, or rather, a recreation of the original structure in Greece, stands proudly in the center of the park, containing a large quantity of art and artifacts meant to educate others about the history of Ancient Greece and modern Tennessee.

Vanderbilt University has information on visitor parking. For more information, click here.

SEC Travel Guide: FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas

Fayetteville is the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks a new border state rival. While the Sooners aren’t scheduled to face the Hogs on the football field in 204-2025 there could be some matchups in other sports this season.

Donald W. Reynolds Stadium is the home field for the Razorbacks and was first built in 1938 with multiple renovations over the decades. The venue seats about 76,000 people with a record football attendance of 76,808. Bud Walton Arena, where the Hogs play basketball is just a little way down Stadium Dr. and the baseball team plays at Baum—Walker Stadium on South Razorback Rd.

The university is known for its traditions, including “Calling the Hogs” at sports events. Calling the Hogs is a chant with unknown origins dating back to at least the 1920s. It references the hog mascot. Before each kickoff and after touchdowns.

“Wooooooooo. Pig. Sooie!

Wooooooooo. Pig. Sooie!

Wooooooooo. Pig. Sooie! Razorbacks!”

The Sooners have never played at DW Reynolds Stadium. The last time the Sooners played the Razorbacks in Fayetteville was in 1919, a 7-6 win for Arkansas in a 300-seat venue. The most recent meeting between OU and Arkansas on the football field was the 2002 Cotton Bowl, which OU won 10-3.

The University of Arkansas was founded in 1871 in Fayetteville, the second biggest city in the state. The city is known as the “Track Capital of the World” thanks to the success of the university’s Track and Field programs but also features great options for live music and many local restaurants.

Dickson Street is the entertainment district of the city, with musical and stage performances, shopping, bars, and restaurants.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is a beautiful place to visit with 12 theme gardens on the eight cultivated acres. It’s located about nine miles from the University of Arkansas.

Visitors could take in a show at the Walton Arts Center which features several plays, musicals, and live events.

There are several popular food options in Fayetteville for gameday or weekend visits. Grub’s Bar & Grille, Penguin Ed’s Bar-B-Que, The Farmer’s Table Café, and Mango’s Gourmet Taco Shop are all popular spots near the stadium.

Visitors may also be interested to see the Senior Walk a stretch of more than 4 miles of campus sidewalk etched with the names of all UA graduates since 1871.

If you are planning an overnight stay, the Graduate Fayetteville is a popular spot, but there are roughly 20 hotels within 3 miles of the Campus.

SEC Travel Guide: STARKVILLE, Mississippi

As the home of Mississippi State University Bulldogs, the college town of Starkville is a hot spot of activity in the college football season.

Despite being slightly smaller in terms of population than Oxford, Mississippi, the home of the Bulldogs' cross-state rival Ole Miss, Starkville has its own character that makes it stand out in the SEC.

Before making your way to Scott Field to watch the game, there are several places across town worthy of checking out.

If you want to catch a bite to eat, Bin 612 and the Restaurant Tyler offer great options for local cuisine. Additionally, The Camphouse offers a smaller menu at affordable prices that visitors could take advantage of.

If you want to get a taste of local barbecue and smoked meats, Two Brothers, located along University Drive west of campus, has multiple options for guests to choose from.

For those looking to catch a drink before the game, Dark Horse Tavern and The Guest Room have what you're looking for.

If you want a tasty piece of MSU history, however, be sure to stop by the MAFES Sales Store to try their famous “cannonball” Edam cheese.

If you want to learn more about the Starkville area, there are plenty of opportunities to do so.

One such location to visit would be the Dunn-Seiler Museum, a geology museum located on the MSU campus, which houses an extensive mineral, rock and fossil collection covering the history of the land that is now modern-day Mississippi.

Another place for museum-lovers to visit happens to be the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library, which is the home of thousands of writings, photographs and historical artifacts belonging to or covering the life of the nation's 18th president.

For those who end up traveling to Starkville, be aware of the campus parking policies. For more information, click here.

SEC Travel Guide: ATHENS, Georgia

Home of the 2021 and 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs, Athens is a vibrant college town that comes alive during the fall for Bulldog football.

It's not clear when the Sooners will play in Athens, but learning the area and planning out some places you'd like to visit ahead of time is always a good idea.

Oklahoma was set to host Georgia in 2023 but the impending move to the SEC forced the schools to cancel the game (OU played SMU instead.)

As with any hotel for a big event, booking ahead is your best shot at a great deal and location. If you're ahead of the curve, here are some staying options in Athens for a Georgia football game:

Hyatt Place Athens / Downtown is within walking distance of the stadium and has a 4.5 review rating. Another option close to Sanford Stadium is Hotel Indigo Athens Downtown, just down the street from Hyatt. It has top-notch reviews and is known for its contemporary Southern style fit for football fans.

Hotel Abacus, formerly known as Graduate Athens, is another popular spot for football fans to stay. It has a unique blend of décor, modern amenities and has quick access to the campus and stadium. If you're booking closer to gameday, you can always stay in Atlanta and make the drive to Athens.

For food, drinks and tailgating, Athens has it all. The World Famous is a top spot for fun, it's a bar/restaurant known for cocktails, live music, quirky atmosphere and it is close to the previously-mentioned hotels downtown.

SEC Travel Guide: GAINESVILLE, Florida

The home of OU's last opponents in a National Championship game, Gainesville, Florida, is where visitors can come to see the Florida Gators.

Playing at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, also known as “The Swamp,” the Gators have a brief, yet storied history with the Sooners.

The two teams have only met on two occasions: the 2009 BCS National Championship Game, which the Gators won 24-14 over the Bob Stoops-led program, and again in the 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic, in which Lincoln Riley, in his last bowl game with the Sooners, beat Florida 55-20.

The Sooners and the Gators do not play against one another in the 2024 football season, but will most certainly meet again in other sports.

For those who find themselves traveling to Gainesville anytime soon though, there is plenty for visitors to see and do.

At the Florida Museum of Natural History, guests can learn more about the state, the natural biodiversity of Florida, its people and culture, and at the Harn Museum of Art, visitors can find a collection of art with origins from around the world.

Similar to OU's Heisman Park, the University of Florida honors its three Heisman Trophy winners, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Tim Tebow, with life-size statues on the west side of the football stadium. At the Heavener Football Training Center, guests can find a small museum highlighting the Gator's football history.

If you are looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, look no further than just east of Florida's campus at The Swamp Restaurant. At The Swamp, patrons can find regular menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, and on game day, the restaurant offers a special Gameday Menu.

For those just craving a simple burger and fries, Dick Mondell's has what you're looking for.

If you need any Florida Gators apparel or merch, be sure to check out the Gators Sport Shop for all things UF.

Here is a link to the University of Florida's parking information and policies.

SEC Travel Guide: LEXINGTON, Kentucky

As the Horse Capital of the World and the home of the University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, always has something for guests, no matter when you stop by.

Although the Kentucky Wildcats and Oklahoma Sooners do not play football against one another in 2024, a likely SEC basketball matchup will pit the two programs against one another.

Coached by Mark Stoops, brother of legendary OU Football coach Bob Stoops, since 2013, the Wildcats amassed a 56-59 record since Stoops' takeover.

For those visiting Lexington in the future, be sure to visit the city's historic Distillery District, and if it interests you, the James E. Pepper Distillery, which was built in 1879.

If you're looking to find a bite to eat, you'll have plenty of options to choose from.

Ramsey's Diner is a local favorite, while Windy Corner Market has plenty of choices for guests to enjoy in the restaurant, or to take home for later.

Additionally, Mimi's Southern Style Cooking offers home-cooked style meals made from scratch.

If you're looking for local barbecue, bee sure to check out County Club and Dudley's on Short for some area flavors.

With the title of Horse Capital of the World, it would be hard to visit Lexington and avoid anything equestrian. If you want to watch horses race, Keeneland Race Course is one of the city's premier horse racecourses, and the Kentucky Horse Park is where many visitors go to learn about the importance horses have on the history of Lexington and the local area.

Lexington has multiple museums to visit before or after game day. The Lexington History Museum has a wide collection showcasing the people who helped build and expand the community, and the University of Kentucky Art Museum has art pieces from multiple cultures and historical periods.

If you find yourself on the University of Kentucky campus on gameday, be sure you know where to go. The university has resources available for anyone wanting to tour the area, and for help finding parking, you can find more information here.

If you want more information on game day at the University of Kentucky, click here.