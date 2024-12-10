Who's Leaving The Sooners? Here Are The OU Players Who Have Entered The Transfer Portal So Far
The NCAA transfer portal is open, allowing student-athletes across the country to make the jump to other institutions. Here are the OU players who have entered their name into the portal so far.
Tuesday, December 10th 2024, 2:35 pm
By:
News On 6,
News 9
NORMAN, Okla. -
As the NCAA transfer portal opens, several star players on the Oklahoma Sooners roster are expected to exit the program.
RELATED: NCAA Transfer Portal Opens, OU And OSU Brace For Roster Changeups
Here's a list of which Sooners will be leaving Oklahoma for other schools:
- Jackson Arnold - Quarterback - totaled 1,984 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 17 starts for the Sooners.
- Nic Anderson - Wide Receiver - as a freshman in 2023, he had 798 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Bauer Sharp - Tight End - totaled 324 yards and 2 touchdowns for OU in 2024.
- Jaquaize Pettaway - Wide Receiver - totaled 157 receiving yards over two seasons with OU.
- Kalib Hicks - Running Back- Recorded 11 rushing yards on 2 carries over five games in the 2024 season
- Emeka Megwa - Running Back
- Chapman McKown - Running Back
- Ty Kubicek - Offensive Linemen
- Jayden Rowe - Defensive Back
- Joshua Bates - Offensive Linemen
- Geirean Hatchett - Offensive Linemen
- Jalil Farooq- Wide Receiver