Who's Leaving The Sooners? Here Are The OU Players Who Have Entered The Transfer Portal So Far

The NCAA transfer portal is open, allowing student-athletes across the country to make the jump to other institutions. Here are the OU players who have entered their name into the portal so far.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

As the NCAA transfer portal opens, several star players on the Oklahoma Sooners roster are expected to exit the program.

Here's a list of which Sooners will be leaving Oklahoma for other schools:

Jackson Arnold - Quarterback - totaled 1,984 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 17 starts for the Sooners. Nic Anderson - Wide Receiver - as a freshman in 2023, he had 798 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Bauer Sharp - Tight End - totaled 324 yards and 2 touchdowns for OU in 2024. Jaquaize Pettaway - Wide Receiver - totaled 157 receiving yards over two seasons with OU. Kalib Hicks - Running Back- Recorded 11 rushing yards on 2 carries over five games in the 2024 season Emeka Megwa - Running Back Chapman McKown - Running Back Ty Kubicek - Offensive Linemen Jayden Rowe - Defensive Back Joshua Bates - Offensive Linemen Geirean Hatchett - Offensive Linemen Jalil Farooq- Wide Receiver







