Newcastle To Appeal OSSAA Ruling After Outside Coach Seen On Rival's Sidelines

Newcastle Public Schools Superintendent Cathy Walker plans to appeal a ruling by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) concerning an incident involving a Deer Creek coach during a recent football playoff game.

The incident took place at a semifinal matchup last Friday, where a Deer Creek coach was observed on the sidelines wearing Guthrie team gear and a play sheet, raising concerns about potential violations of OSSAA policies. OSSAA regulations prohibit school personnel from participating in football activities with other teams after their own season concludes. Despite this, OSSAA deemed the matter a personnel issue to be resolved by Guthrie Public Schools and declined to take further action.

Guthrie defeated Newcastle 35-30 Friday to advance in the playoffs.

Walker expressed dissatisfaction with OSSAA’s handling of the situation and plans to present an appeal to the OSSAA board on Wednesday. She has retained legal counsel to assist in the process and address what she described as a lack of communication from the association.

The Newcastle Racers football team competed in Class 5A for the first time and advanced to the state semifinals as district and regional champions. Walker commended the team’s success and praised the leadership of the coaching staff in her letter.

The issue has sparked frustration among Newcastle supporters, but Walker emphasized the district’s commitment to upholding sportsmanship and integrity. She also acknowledged the extensive efforts of Newcastle Athletic Director Hodges, who gathered information and evidence over the weekend to support the district’s case.

