Guthrie Schools Address Allegations After Semifinal Football Game

Guthrie Public Schools has addressed social media allegations regarding a former staff member's presence on the sideline during the state semifinal game, concluding that no OSSAA rules were violated and the matter is being handled as a personnel issue.

By: News 9

Guthrie Public Schools has responded to social media allegations concerning a former staff member’s presence on the sideline during the state semifinal football game against Newcastle on December 6.

The district says they conducted an investigation after learning of the concern late Saturday evening. School officials, in coordination with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA), reviewed the situation and concluded that the presence of the former staff member did not violate any OSSAA rules or policies.

Guthrie released a full statement on Facebook saying:

Late Saturday evening, members of the Guthrie administration were made aware of a concern being raised on social media regarding a former staff member’s presence on the sideline during the state semifinal football game against Newcastle on December 6th. A thorough investigation of the allegation has been conducted by the school district. Members of the district administration and coaching staff have been in contact with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association (OSSAA) as we reported the concern. It was concluded the presence of this former staff member on the Guthrie sideline did not violate any existing OSSAA rules or policies. The OSSAA staff further concluded this is a personnel issue of Guthrie Public Schools.

Guthrie defeated Newcastle 35-30 and will now advance to the state championship game against Carl Albert on Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Since this is a confidential personnel issue, the district will have no further comment.

In a statement (OSSAA) said:

"The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) provides clear guidelines regarding the role of coaches and their eligibility. The rules and policies of the OSSAA do not prohit the engagement of coaches who are not directly or indirectly employed by or related to a particular school, provided all other rules and eligibility requirements are met. This matter falls under the school’s internal personnel policies and is being handled accordingly."

Related Coverage: Newcastle To Appeal OSSAA Ruling After Outside Coach Seen On Rival's Sidelines