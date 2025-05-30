How old Thunder players were during OKC’s last NBA Finals run

The Thunder are back in the NBA Finals with one of the youngest rosters in the league; most of today’s players were just kids during OKC’s 2012 Finals run.

By: Anna Denison

When the Oklahoma City Thunder last made the NBA Finals in 2012, several Thunder players were still in elementary school. Now, more than a decade later, this new generation, one of the youngest and most exciting rosters in the league, is writing the next chapter in Thunder history.

Here's a look at just how old they were when the Thunder last made their Finals run.

Thunder Core

Chet Holmgren (May 10, 2002): 10 years old Jalen Williams (April 14, 2001): 11 years old Jaylin Williams (June 29, 2002): 9 years old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (July 12, 1998): 13 years old Lu Dort (April 19, 1999): 13 years old Aaron Wiggins (January 2, 1999): 13 years old Cason Wallace (November 7, 2003): 8 years old Isaiah Joe (July 2, 1999): 12 years old Kenrich Williams (December 2, 1994): 17 years old

Recent Additions

Isaiah Hartenstein (May 5, 1998): 14 years old Alex Caruso (February 28, 1994): 18 years old



