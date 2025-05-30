How old Thunder players were during OKC’s last NBA Finals run
The Thunder are back in the NBA Finals with one of the youngest rosters in the league; most of today’s players were just kids during OKC’s 2012 Finals run.
Friday, May 30th 2025, 12:33 pm
By:
Anna Denison
When the Oklahoma City Thunder last made the NBA Finals in 2012, several Thunder players were still in elementary school. Now, more than a decade later, this new generation, one of the youngest and most exciting rosters in the league, is writing the next chapter in Thunder history.
Here's a look at just how old they were when the Thunder last made their Finals run.
Thunder Core
- Chet Holmgren (May 10, 2002): 10 years old
- Jalen Williams (April 14, 2001): 11 years old
- Jaylin Williams (June 29, 2002): 9 years old
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (July 12, 1998): 13 years old
- Lu Dort (April 19, 1999): 13 years old
- Aaron Wiggins (January 2, 1999): 13 years old
- Cason Wallace (November 7, 2003): 8 years old
- Isaiah Joe (July 2, 1999): 12 years old
- Kenrich Williams (December 2, 1994): 17 years old
Recent Additions
- Isaiah Hartenstein (May 5, 1998): 14 years old
- Alex Caruso (February 28, 1994): 18 years old
Anna Denison
Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024.