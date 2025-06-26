RFK Jr., Gov. Stitt launch new state health campaign at Oklahoma State Capitol

Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy will roll out the "Make Oklahoma Healthy Again" campaign at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Thursday.

By: Christian Hans

Health and Human Services Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Thursday to commence the rolling out of a new state health initiative, according to state leaders.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the rollout in a release on Wednesday, saying he will join the HHS secretary for a news conference to kickstart the "Make Oklahoma Healthy Again" campaign.

Stitt said the campaign will promote "common-sense health policies, medical freedom, and a return to personal responsibility."

Thursday's conference will begin at 11 a.m., and will be available for streaming on News 9 and News On 6