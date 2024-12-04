Oklahoma City Car Show Benefitting Storm Recovery Efforts

An upcoming car show at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds will support storm recovery efforts and help those affected by severe storms.

By: News 9

-

A car show coming to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds will benefit proceeds toward Oklahoma storm victims.

Elite Auto Affairs will feature domestic and imported supercars and luxury vehicles beginning on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch traveled to Elite Auto Affairs to learn more about how the show will benefit Oklahomans.

Chad Detwiler, president and CEO of Recovering Oklahomans After Disaster, said the show will help his organization rebuild Oklahoma communities damaged by severe storms.

"We work with a variety of different agencies from case management to agencies that fund building materials, and then our organization provides the labor," Detwiler said. "So we have professional contractors that service project managers. We host volunteer teams from across the country, and then we have a vocational training program for labor to teach construction while we're helping these families who have no charge to them."

Detwiler said the goal is to give families hope in rebuilding their homes.

"Often in Oklahoma, we're responding to a new disaster while we're recovering from a past disaster," Detwiller said. "So it's just a constant turning of families and projects and assistance that we provide for the months and years to come."

For more information about the car show, click here.