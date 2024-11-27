Oklahoma Nonprofit Helps Community With 'Calendar Of Sharing'

An Oklahoma nonprofit is promoting its 'Calendar of Sharing' initiative to assist those experiencing homelessness with the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: News 9

As we enter the season of giving, an Oklahoma nonprofit is offering a chance for people to help those in need.

On Wednesday, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch spoke with Upward Transitions PR Manager Conna Dewart about how her organization is serving others in the community.

"We have this annual tradition where every day of December, we have a designated item that you can put into a box that you decorate," Dewart said. "Get together with your family, your friends, your neighbors, maybe your church, your coworkers, and each day, put the designated item into the box."

Dewart said the items inside the box will be shared with those experiencing homelessness.

Dewart also said her agency helps those in need obtain state-issued IDs and birth certificates, as well as helping them find employment and housing.

"We do have case managers who go out on certain days and work right there in the shelters, so that they don't have to travel to get to us," Dewart said. "On the other side of that, people who are at risk of becoming homeless can get rent and utility assistance from us to prevent evictions."

For more information about Upward Transitions, click here.