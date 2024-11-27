Neighbors Concerned New Stop Lights At Mustang Intersection May Confuse Drivers

A new stoplight in the City of Mustang may be confusing drivers, neighbors speculated on Tuesday.

Before adding the stoplight, Southwest 89th Street and State Highway 4 was a dangerous intersection for years, said the Mustang Police Department.

“This has been a concerning intersection because it’s a big, wide, open intersection,” said Police Chief Mike Wallace.

With a history of crashes, something needed to change, so the City of Mustang installed a traffic light.

“It’s much safer now than it was before,” Chief Wallace explained.

Paul Shade, who has lived near the crossing for 28 years, said the stop light has helped the flow of traffic, but cars now speed through the red light.

“Traffic in the morning is pretty bad going east, but it’s calmed down now because they have to wait until the light changes,” Shade shared.

He said the people speeding and running red lights could be local residents who are not used to the lights being there.

“Not paying attention; on the phone,” Shade added. Whatever the reason, "We want to make sure they know that we’re going to be watching that. Our officers are going to make sure people obey those traffic speeds because that’s what makes it dangerous,” said Chief Wallace.

The City of Mustang said it ordered signs to alert drivers of the new traffic lights, although it does not know when the signs will be installed.