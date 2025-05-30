SkyNews 9 Pilot Jim Gardner looks back on decades-long career

SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner is retiring after a 30-year career covering tornadoes, wildfires, riots, and police chases from California to Oklahoma. Jim talks about his most memorable moments.

By: Carrie Winchel

You've watched Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot, Jim Gardner, on News 9 for over a decade, giving you a bird's eye view of Oklahoma's biggest news events.

In May 2025, Gardner announced his retirement, and the newsroom celebrated all he has accomplished.

PAST COVERAGE: News 9’s Jim Gardner set to retire after decades-long career

“It’s kind of funny,” Gardner said, “I really never thought about reporting.”

Jim Gardner’s pilot career starts in California

Gardner said he got his desire to fly from his mother and switched careers in his thirties to get his pilot’s license.

“I was working with one of the best movie pilots in the country at the time and he kind of took me under his wing,” Gardner said. “But then I became the morning pilot from 6 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon at KCAL.”

That move propelled Jim into a 30-year career covering some of the nation's biggest news stories from the air.

Click the video below to see Jim go through his pilot logs and hear stories of his successful career. This story originally aired in 2019.

One of those stories: the unforgettable moment police chased O-J Simpson down the 405 in Los Angeles in 1994.

“That was the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Gardner said. “I’m serious.”

Click the video below to watch a clip of Jim's debut on News 9.

Two years after that, Jim came back home to Oklahoma — a move that would eventually land him at News 9.

May 3, 1999 Moore, Oklahoma Tornado coverage

Gardner said flying over the EF-5 tornado that hit Moore, Oklahoma in 1999 is a standout moment in his career, because it changed his whole motivation and mindset.

“I really thought this was kind of a big ratings game, you know that,” Gardner said, recalling the shift in his thinking that day.

“And when that happened,” he explained, “Then I realized we ain’t out here trying to pull numbers. We ain’t out here trying to be the first one to get a tornado. We’re out here to save people because I literally thought thousands of people were gone.”

Watch the video below, of Jim in 2019, recalling what it was like to fly over the damage of the May 3, 1999 tornado.

Storm chasing from the air was new for Jim when he came back to Oklahoma. Today, he's tracked more tornadoes from a helicopter than anyone on the planet.

“Mother nature is just one of those things that when you think you know what she’s going to do, she’s going to do something different, and so you just got to be ready,” Gardner said. “You got to be able to react, you got to see signs.”

In 2001, he won the Pilot of the Year award from the Helicopter Association for his coverage of the 1999 tornado.

“After winning the Pilot of the Year award for MHI, my career could have ended right there, and I’d have been happy,” he said.

Police chases in Oklahoma City

In addition to tornadoes, Gardner has also tracked many suspects from the air during his decades-long career.

“I don’t want the guy to get away,” Gardner said. “That’s why I want to be there. That’s why I want to keep going until they catch this guy, because I’m not going to let him get away because he’s endangered hundreds of people.”

One of those chases involved a suspect who sped off with a boat in tow after being accused of shooting 2 Oklahoma County deputies in 2022.

The video below details the suspect’s arrest and includes law enforcement body camera and SkyNews 9 footage of the pursuit. Deputy Bobby Swartz was killed while serving eviction papers prior to the chase.

After 40 years and 14,000 hours in the air, Gardner said he carries one piece of advice with him every time he takes off.

“I don’t think about myself. I think about my cameraman, the helicopter, and all those thousands of people that we have saved on the ground.”

Jim said he loves flying and he doesn’t plan to stop, even in his retirement.