Oklahoma sports fans celebrate Thunder, OSU Golf, and WCWS opening day

It's a great time to be a sports fan in Oklahoma. The Thunder are heading to the NBA Finals. OSU's men's golf team just brought home a national title.

By: Tevis Hillis

And if you're a softball fan, you're in the right place. The Women's College World Series kicked off today in Oklahoma City.

With a flyover and the crack of the bat, the WCWS officially got underway.

Fans from all over the country are showing out, especially those wearing crimson and cream.

Janetta Hawthorn, OU Fan

“This is my first world series, and I am 50 this year. I am so excited.”

Janetta and her friend Niki came decked out in their "Clutchness" shirts, supporting this new generation of Sooners.

Janetta Hawthorn, OU Fan

“I am so excited about these girls. This is a brand-new team, a bunch of freshman. We have watched them come so far under Patty's guidance, and they can do it.”

OU's first opponent? The Tennessee Volunteers.

Terry Blevins, Lady Vols Fan

“It will be a pitcher's duel.”

Tennessee fans like Terry also show their team pride, from custom gear to road trip dedication.

Terry drove 12 hours to be here just months after traveling to Oklahoma for the first SEC football matchup between the teams.

Terry Blevins, Lady Vols Fan

“We love it except for parking, which was a little tough. We thought we'd get here early, but we didn't.”

To ease the traffic burden, Embark is offering bus rides from downtown, and free shuttles run from Remington Park.

But Terry says a whole parking lot is proof of the sport's rising popularity.

Terry Blevins, Lady Vols Fan

“We were talking about it being something like 4 thousand seats, and now it's maybe 13 thousand, and that's amazing; there is such an interest in softball.”

Now, thousands of fans are packed into Devon Park, watching pitch after pitch — all chasing the same dream: to take home the trophy.

Niki Autrey, OU Fan

“There are a lot of softball lovers here in the state of Oklahoma.”



