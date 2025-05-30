Horror, Action and Drama make their way to theaters this weekend

Dino Lalli previews Oklahoma's summer cinema lineup—you won't want to miss new releases including the chilling 'Bring Her Back' and Jackie Chan's 'Karate Kid Legends'.

By: Victor Pozadas

With summer in full swing, theaters are seeing a full slate of new releases for many palettes, and Movie Man Dino Lalli breaks down what movies will be making a splash for Oklahoma audiences.

Bring Her Back

This possession-style horror flick will sure to bring summer spooks to a theater near you. From Australian twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou who brought you the smash hit 'Talk to Me', this film covers the story of siblings uncovering a sinister ritual at the secluded home of their foster mother. This film is rated R.

Karate Kid Legends

Jackie Chan is back with another kung-fu movie about a kid overcoming incredible odds. Centered around a high-stakes tournament, newcomer Lee Fong played by Ben Wang heads to New York after a family tragedy, where he struggles to fit in. Featuring impressive fights and stunt work, Karate Kid Legends brings the notes and the nostalgia for young and old fans alike. This film is PG-13.

Tornado

Not related to anything Oklahoman, Tornado is about a young Japanese woman with the titular name, fighting and escaping a fierce criminal gang leader played by Tim Roth. Set in 1790s Britain, this UK thriller has a striking look to it, and a mix of old and new imagery that could make for an interesting and memorable ride. This film is rated R.

Ballerina

Skipping to next week, we'll be seeing a John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas as a dancing assassin in 'Ballerina'. With the previous film series director making a comeback as a producer, the film will add to the mysterious mythos of the John Wick universe in interesting ways through the eyes of Wick's old roots.