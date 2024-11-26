Stillwater Group Hosts Thanksgiving Meal For OSU Students In Need

Cowboy Soup Soul Ministry in Stillwater is hosting its second annual "Thanksgiving at the Commons" to provide a holiday meal for OSU students in need.

By: News 9

-

For the second year, Cowboy Soup Soul Ministry is hosting "Thanksgiving at the Commons" to provide a holiday meal for Oklahoma State University students unable to make it home.

Tara and Lindsey Rose, the ministry's founders, came on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss.

The event was inspired by 14-year-old Lindsay, who started the ministry after her lemonade stand led to making and delivering free homemade soup to sick students.

"We were asked to make homemade chicken noodle soup for sick students," Tara said. "We knew we couldn’t sell it, so we offered it for free, and the parent community got behind us."

Since then, the initiative has grown, with the team delivering up to 20 soups a night to students in need.

They will offer students a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the OSU Commons Dorm parking lot.

Last year’s Thanksgiving event fed nearly 150 students; they expect even more this year.

"We’re taking more food this time, with only two weeks between fall and winter break," she said.

Those interested in donating can reach out to Tara Rose on Facebook.