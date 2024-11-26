Oklahoma City Metro Santa Returns For The Holiday Season After Health Scare

After a life-threatening health scare and overwhelming community support, a longtime Santa is back to bring holiday joy to the Oklahoma City metro as he continues to recover.

Dan Short became Santa more than 30 years ago and said he has enjoyed connecting with families.

"Many people come here year after year, and it's almost like I become part of their family as they become part of mine," Short said.

Over the summer, Short underwent a second spine surgery, followed by severe infections that sent him to the ICU, where he was placed on life support.

"It was scary," Short said. "I have received so many wishes, help, support, and prayers."

A friend of Short started a GoFundMe, where hundreds of kids from years past donated $20,000 to help ensure Santa Dan would return for the Christmas season. The money will go toward his medical bills.

"These folks are like family, and I think that's a piece of Oklahoma because we have a giving spirit here that I am so grateful for," Short said.

Santa Dan's availability is limited for the 2024 Christmas season as he continues to recover.