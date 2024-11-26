Danny Stutsman Senior Night Jersey Found Following Viral Tweet

OU star linebacker Danny Stutsman made headlines after thinking his Senior Jersey was stolen. Luckily, the big mystery was solved and his jersey was returned.

OU star linebacker Danny Stutsman made headlines after thinking his Senior Jersey was stolen.

It comes after Oklahoma's huge win over number seven-ranked Alabama this weekend.

"Maybe I just lost it maybe someone snagged it, but it is definitely an Oklahoma football mystery now," Stutsman said Monday morning.

He appeared on a morning radio show called 'The Franchise' addressing his viral post on X.

Following OU's upset over Alabama, the linebacker made a post sharing that his senior night jersey had disappeared out of his locker.

He wanted to keep the jersey as a memento.

"Equipment guys were trying to collect the jerseys and I told them obviously I’m keeping this one, fine me, charge my bursar, whatever," Stutsman said on the radio show.

Stutsman and fellow seniors were honored on the field before Saturday night's game.

It was their last time to take the field at Gaylord Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

"These milestones that he's had, and he's worked so hard, and it's just awesome to enjoy it with him," Stutsman’s father, Steve, said.

He said senior night and the upset over Alabama made the jersey that much more special to his son.

"It was just awesome. You couldn't draw it up any better than that," Stutsman said.

Fans rushed the field to celebrate after the win and some fans allegedly snuck into the locker room, leading Stutsman to believe his jersey could have been stolen when it didn’t turn up after the game.

Luckily, the big mystery boiled down to an equipment manager grabbing the jersey by mistake.

According to Steve, it's now been returned.

With the jersey in hand as a memento, Stutsman said his son also has memories to last a lifetime.

“For it to be the seniors' last time to be at Owen Field, it was something special," Stutsman said.

On top of getting his jersey back and beating Alabama, Danny Stutsman has been named one of five finalists for the prestigious 40th annual Butkus Award, which honors the nation's top linebacker.

OU will close out the regular season next week on the road against the LSU Tigers.