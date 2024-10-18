OU Football History Traced Back To 1895 Barbershop Idea

The University of Oklahoma has uncovered the origins of its storied football program, tracing it back to a simple conversation in an unlikely setting — a barbershop in 1895.

Historians have spent the last five years piecing together the beginnings of Oklahoma football. Their work has culminated in a new historical marker on Main Street in Norman, celebrating the roots of Sooner football.

Before crowds filled the stands at Owen Field, the university was still figuring out the basics of what would one day become Sooner Football.

"Overstreet and two students selected crimson and cream," said Jon Trudgeon, the great-grandson of OU’s former coach Bennie Owen.

The university’s Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said this year is about more than just celebrating the current football season — it’s about honoring the history of the sport.

"We’re celebrating 100 years of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the different stages it has taken," Castiglione said.

A key question in the research was determining who first suggested forming a football team at OU. According to new findings, the idea was sparked by John Harts in a barbershop on Main Street.

"We’re standing in the spot where somebody decided at one point, ‘Hey, you know what, it’s time to get a football team in Oklahoma,’” Castiglione said.

In September 1895, Harts made the suggestion to start a football team, which led him to become OU’s first football coach later that year.

"He said, 'Let’s get up a football team,'" Castiglione added.

That fall, Harts assembled a team and led them into their debut game, marking the start of what would become one of the most successful football programs in the nation.

"Organizing daily practice and assembling a team," Trudgeon noted, highlighting Harts’ role in launching the program.

Now, fans and visitors alike can learn about OU’s first players and the origins of Sooner football at the new marker.

"We want this to be a special spot for the community, people visiting the community, and for those to understand how important Oklahoma football is," Castiglione said.