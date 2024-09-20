OU Students Camp Out In Preparation For College GameDay

It’s a big weekend for The University of Oklahoma as they prepare for ESPN College GameDay to broadcast from their SEC debut.

It’s a big weekend for The University of Oklahoma as they prepare for ESPN College GameDay to broadcast from their SEC debut.

Some students have already set up camp to stay overnight at OU’s South Oval to get the best spots for College GameDay Saturday.

Analysts who will be at the games say one of the biggest storylines is that former Sooner player Josh Heupel will be returning to OU’s campus.

“They won Heisman trophies. They've gone to playoffs. They didn't win at all, except when 14 was back there,” said Rece Davis with ESPN College Gameday. “He admitted that when he steps foot on the grass out there that there will be, there probably be some emotions.