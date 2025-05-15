1 person stabbed during overnight party in Stroud, police say

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 6:26 am
One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a party at a home in Stroud, according to police.
The Stroud Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a residence near North Harrison Avenue and U.S. Route 66.
Officers say a party at the home turned into a fight, which led to one person being stabbed.
Stroud Police Chief Clint Gaylord said the victim was taken to a hospital in Tulsa. Their condition is not yet known.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone is in custody. No names have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
