'Making The World A Better Place To Live': OU Geothermal Team Wins National Honor For Second Straight Year

A group of OU students were recognized nationally for their work toward sustainable energy. Their project is already making a difference in an Oklahoma community.

OU Ph.D. graduate Cesar Vivas, and his team at OU, strive to protect the planet.

“We are building something,” Vivas said. “I just want my kids to have a better future.”

Gurban Hasanov wants to provide sustainable energy for communities.

“Global warming is a real problem,” Hasanov said. “I love people. Every day I try to do something for the sake of humanity.”

Nabe Konate is also part of team GeoTribe that harnesses Geothermal Energy.

“This is on another level,” Konate said.

Vivas said it's a process that doesn’t release CO2 or any pollutants. They used this clean power to heat and cool a greenhouse for the Osage Nation tribe.

“... because the grocery stores are really far away from their communities, so they had to put in place a food system to help them,” Konate said.

“They really opened their arms for us. they helped us a lot,” said Jose Aramendiz – a Ph.D. petroleum engineering student at OU.

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded their work best in the country twice.

“Last year we were national champions,” Vivas said. “Today we are back-to-back national champions.”

They’re proud of their work because of what it provides Oklahoma.

“Something that’s gonna impact directly to people,” Konate said.

For Aramendiz, the ability to help people fuels his passion.

“To help the community improve their life,” Aramendiz said. “It’s the most rewarding part.”

Hasanov said their research comes with real solutions to protect communities and the world we share.

“That’s what I call making the world a better place to live.”

This team says geothermal energy helps communities that can’t rely on solar or wind energy. Click here for more information about GeoTribe’s geothermal energy efforts in Oklahoma.

