Woman Accused Of Impersonating Clinton Teacher Enters Plea

A woman accused of impersonating a Clinton teacher to send racially charged messages pleads no contest to two felony charges.

By: News 9

A woman accused of impersonating a Clinton Public Schools teacher to send racially charged messages has entered a plea.

Authorities say Casee Hughes sent the messages through an account using the victim's first and last name in 2022.

Hughes has pleaded no contest to both of her felony charges and is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 22.