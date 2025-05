An Oklahoma City metro woman was taken into custody after a shooting on Tuesday.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

A woman is arrested in Oklahoma City after a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say Monique Morgan threatened to shoot another woman as she was walking into her apartment near North Council Road and Melrose Lane.

Officers say Morgan then shot at the victim as she attempted to leave.

Morgan was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.