Woman Accused Of Impersonating Clinton Teacher To Send Racist Messages On Facebook

A warrant has been issued for a woman accused of impersonating a Clinton Public Schools teacher on Facebook to send racist messages.

By: News 9

A warrant has been issued for a woman accused of impersonating a Clinton Public Schools teacher on Facebook to send racist messages.

The teacher claimed that her Facebook was hacked in 2022 when a racially charged message was sent to a parent from her profile.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the teacher told Clinton Police that she woke up on the morning of Oct. 11, 2022, to messages from friends saying her account had been hacked.

The teacher stated that the first message she saw was posted on the Clinton High School Facebook account from another profile on Oct. 14, 2022.

The post included a screenshot from a TikTok made by “Sara user965430072071.”

The teacher then reported that she had received messages from the public threatening her and her family.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The teacher stated that she suspected her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, Casee Hughes, was behind the messages due to Hughes allegedly harassing the teacher on Facebook on Oct. 11.

The affidavit stated on Jan. 3, 2023, police received the information requested from TikTok and found that the video was made on Oct. 14, 2022 with an account created with an email address that included Hughes first and last name.

Police were able to identify the account with Hughes' name because she had a receipt for petit larceny from Moore, Okla.

On April 5, a warrant was issued for Hughes on the counts of falsely impersonating another to create liability and computer fraud/unlawful use of a computer/system.

The Clinton Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Bridges said the teacher has returned to work after the investigation.