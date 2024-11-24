Man Dies In Overnight Car Fire In Newalla

A man is dead after an overnight car fire in Newalla, authorities say.

Sunday, November 24th 2024, 7:57 am

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police responded to the scene near Southeast 59th and Harrah Road around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said it was a single-car crash.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the fire.

The man's name has not yet been released.
