Several agencies respond to Spencer house fire

By: Jarred Burk

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire near Spencer on Thursday morning.

Firefighters say they were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to an area near the intersection of Northwest 32nd Street and North Post Road between Spencer and Nicoma Park.

When crews arrived, they reported a fully involved structure fire. Neighbors tell News 9 the home has been vacant for years.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this fire.